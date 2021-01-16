Noel Whelan has warned about the damaging effect that a run of defeats could have on Leeds United after they slumped to their third loss in a row.

Leeds were favourites to see off Graham Potter’s Brighton & Hove Albion side at Elland Road in the Premier League, but slipped to a 1-0 defeat as they struggled to break the visitors down.

The defeat comes on the back of a 3-0 loss in the capital against Tottenham Hotspur and a surprise 3-0 defeat in the FA Cup at the hands of League Two outfit Crawley Town.

Leeds next travel to face Newcastle United on Tuesday 25th January and Whelan feels the side need a win however it comes as losing runs can set in.

“Don’t tell me that these losses don’t have a bounce-on effect because they do”, Whelan said after the defeat on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I’ve played in them, I’ve been through that sort of run with teams where you’ve got a bad defeat and then you’ve got to pick yourselves up, you’re then fighting to get that win, to get the three points, score a goal.

“It’s hard sometimes. You’ve got to dig yourselves out of it.

“It doesn’t matter where the win comes from or who against. Get a win and it changes everything when you go in on a Monday morning.”

Leeds met Newcastle in December and crushed Steve Bruce’s side 5-2 at Elland Road, blowing the Magpies away with a stunning attacking display.

They will also take on a Newcastle team without a win in any competition since 12th December.