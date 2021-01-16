Chelsea have fielded calls from several clubs in the Premier League and in Europe for Marcos Alonso, but all of them have been for a loan deal and nothing concrete has developed yet.

Alonso has not played for Chelsea since he had a falling out with Frank Lampard in September and has been kept out of the squad since then.

He did not make the 20-man squad for Chelsea’s FA Cup clash against League Two side Morecambe and is firmly out of Lampard’s plans this season.

Chelsea are prepared to let him go in January but they do not want to incur losses from his departure and will only let him leave for a good fee.

But according to The Athletic, the Blues have only received loan enquiries until the end of the season for Alonso thus far.

Atletico Madrid have shown an interest in signing him until the end of the season but several other clubs have also been in touch with Chelsea.

However, no concrete offer has landed on Chelsea’s table for the defender and it has not gone beyond loan enquiries.

Alonso wants to leave as he is aware that he has no future at Chelsea as long as Lampard is the manager.