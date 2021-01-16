Leeds United utility man Stuart Dallas has admitted he is delighted to have Erling Haaland’s shirt as he knows the striker will become a superstar.

Dallas faced Haaland when Norway visited Northern Ireland in the UEFA Nations League in September last year, with the visitors running out 5-1 winners and the striker scoring twice.

The Leeds star swapped shirts with Haaland after the match and it was noticed that the Norwegian had chosen a Leeds United player to exchange shirts with.

The Northern Irishman admits he was more than happy to swap shirts as he is sure Haaland is going to the very top of the game.

“There is an obvious Leeds connection there, considering his father. It’s nice for me to have that shirt, because he’s going to be a superstar”, Dallas told TV2.

“He’s amazing. What a talent. He is a young boy, although he obviously doesn’t look like that on the pitch.”

Dallas feels that Haaland picking him out shows his love for Leeds and admits he will relishing being able to show the shirt to his children in years to come.

“It was nice that he asked for the shirt and it shows that he still has love for Leeds as well.

“This is something I can show my children for years to come.

“When he still scores goals after I have finished, it will be nice to be able to tell the children about it”, Dallas added.

Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in the 2020 January transfer window and is already being linked with moves to even bigger clubs after quickly shining in the Bundesliga.