Fixture: Motherwell vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Rangers have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Motherwell at Fir Park in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

With Celtic being held to a 0-0 draw by Livingston on Saturday, Steven Gerrard’s side can move 23 points clear at the top of the table by beating Motherwell.

Rangers face a side sitting in eighth in the Scottish Premiership table and without a win since October. The last encounter between the two teams saw the Gers run out 3-1 winners at Ibrox.

Gerrard is without defenders George Edmundson and Nikola Katic, while Scott Arfield and Kemar Roofe are also out.

For the meeting with Motherwell, Gerrard selects Allan McGregor in goal, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic are full-backs. Connor Goldson partners Leon Balogun in central defence.

Further up the pitch, Rangers deploy Joe Aribo, Steven Davis and Glen Kamara in midfield, while Ryan Kent and Ianis Hagi support Alfredo Morelos.

If Gerrard needs to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Cedric Itten and Filip Helander.

Rangers Team vs Motherwell

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic, Kamara, Aribo, Davis, Hagi, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Bassey, Helander, Patterson, Zungu, Barker, Stewart, Defoe, Itten