Rangers legend Mark Hateley believes the Gers will not bring in more than one or two players during this month’s transfer window and revealed he knows the club are looking at options south of the border.

Steven Gerrard has Rangers 21 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and cruising towards the title, with rivals Celtic in crisis.

The Gers are under no pressure to make signings during this month’s transfer window, but are expected to do business and are keen on Aberdeen winger Scott Wright.

Hateley does expect Rangers to bring in fresh faces this month and knows they are looking at players in England.

“I wouldn’t be too surprised if we’re not bringing a lot in, just one or two”, the former striker said on the Rangers Ten10 Podcast.

“I think one is good, two…but anything over there, you need to keep that environment we’ve got right now and it’s taken a while to build up.

“So, one or two players, I know we’re looking at a couple of players down in England, so we’ll see.”

Rangers signed a number of players during the last transfer window and one of the arrivals, Cedric Itten, was on the scoresheet at Fir Park against Motherwell on Sunday to secure a 1-1 draw for the visitors.