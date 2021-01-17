Alex Rae has stressed the importance of Rangers bringing in a fresh face before the transfer window slams shut, amid the Gers being linked with Aberdeen winger Scott Wright.

Rangers are keen on securing the services of Wright, who is out of contract at Pittodrie in the summer, and have registered their interest.

The Scottish Premiership league leaders are exploring options to take Wright to Ibrox this month and Rae thinks he would give them a good extra option.

Rae feels that adding players this month is important for Steven Gerrard to keep Rangers fresh.

“We have probably two weeks left of the transfer window and there’s a lot of discussion about the boy Wright up at Aberdeen”, Rae said on the Rangers Ten10 Podcast.

“That would most certainly give us another option, a fresh face in the building.

“[It’s] the importance of bringing maybe one or two in over the course of January, freeing up a couple of guys to go the other way, and it just freshens it up.”

Rangers played out a 1-1 draw against Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday to remain 21 points above rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

The Gers next play host to Ross County at Ibrox as they bid to continue their march towards the title.