Fixture: Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with bottom side Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the Premier League this afternoon.

Spurs currently sit in sixth spot in the Premier League standings and victory today would lift the side into the top four.

Sheffield United have endured a dire season so far and only recently grabbed their first win, beating Newcastle United, but remain rooted to the foot of the table on five points from 18 games.

Tottenham will start as favourites to win the game, but Jose Mourinho continues to be without midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

Hugo Lloris starts in goal for Spurs, while in defence Mourinho selects Serge Aurier and Sergio Reguilon as wing-backs, while Eric Dier, Joe Rodon and Ben Davies are a back three.

Further up the pitch Mourinho goes with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to boss midfield, while Tanguy Ndombele, Steven Bergwijn and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

If Mourinho needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options include Gareth Bale and Lucas Moura.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Sheffield United

Lloris (c), Aurier, Rodon, Dier, Davies, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Hart, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Gedson, Sissoko, Lamela, Bale, Lucas, Vinicus