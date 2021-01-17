Andy Gray believes Jurgen Klopp should have played one of the youngsters at centre-back in Liverpool’s 0-0 draw against Manchester United to allow Jordan Henderson to slot into midfield.

Klopp played Henderson and Fabinho as centre-backs for the visit of Manchester United and Liverpool were forced to make do with a point as despite dominating they lacked a cutting edge in attack.

Liverpool have now failed to win any of their last four Premier League games and have been pulled in and overtaken at the top of the league as a result.

There is also little sign of Liverpool dipping into their funds to freshen things up during this month’s transfer window.

Former top flight star Gray though believes that Liverpool could give themselves an instant boost by moving Henderson back into midfield and should have done so against Manchester United.

“I do think they miss Henderson’s energy in midfield. I really do think they miss the skipper in there, driving them from that midfield area”, Gray said on beIN SPORTS.

“I would have played one of the kids tonight, he [Klopp] might not think they are ready to play against Manchester United, but they’ve played enough games.

“I’d have played one of the kids at centre-back tonight and moved Henderson back into midfield.”

Liverpool enjoyed 66 per cent possession against Manchester United and had 17 shots on target compared to the visitors’ eight.

However, the Reds only hit the target with three of their efforts at goal, while Manchester United were more efficient with four of their attempts finding the target.