Former Rangers star Mark Hateley has heaped praise on Gers midfielder Steven Davis for his performance against Motherwell at the weekend.

Steven Gerrard’s side dropped points for the first time in the Scottish Premiership since September after being held to a 1-1 draw by Motherwell on Sunday.

The Gers went behind just 21 minutes into the game after Devante Cole gave the hosts the lead, but brought the match back to square one in the 72nd minute through Cedric Itten.

Making his 300th appearance for the Light Blues on the day was Davis, who also produced an impressive performance to help his side take a point away from Fir Park.

Delighted with the 36-year-old’s display at Motherwell, former Rangers star Hateley has labelled the midfielder’s performance superb and also hailed his aggressiveness on the ball.

“Steven Davis today, for me, was just absolutely superb again“, Hateley said on Rangers Ten10 Podcast.

“On the ball all the time, passing.

“I thought we needed a player that could be aggressive on the ball, you know those 70/30 chances and all that sort of stuff.

“And he was the man today.“

Davis has been a key player for Rangers this season despite only contributing one goal across all competitions so far.