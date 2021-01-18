Chelsea are willing to break their club record to try and land Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, according to The Athletic.

Haaland is one of the most sought after players in the world currently, with the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid interested in acquiring him.

The 20-year-old striker has a release clause of €75m in his contract with Borussia Dortmund, but it does not become active until the end of the 2021/22 season.

However, Chelsea, who feel clubs are waiting until 2022 to sign Haaland, are willing to do their best to try and bring the youngster to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The London-based club are even prepared to break their club record, which saw them land Kai Havertz for a fee that could rise up to £80m, to sign Haaland at the end of the season.

Chelsea are aware of the competition they could face to sign Haaland, but feel this year could be the best opportunity to get him, with clubs possibly waiting until 2022 for his release clause to become active.

The Blues are keen to add a top striker to their ranks ahead of next season and have identified Haaland as the ideal candidate.

However, despite interest from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City, the Norwegian is thought to favour a move to Real Madrid.

It remains to be seen if the Stamford Bridge outfit can convince Haaland to change his mind and move to London in the summer instead.