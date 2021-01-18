Christian Eriksen’s entourage have been in touch with Tottenham Hotspur, along with other sides, over a potential return for the midfielder to England, according to football.london.

The 28-year-old was on the books at Tottenham for more than six years from 2013 to 2020, registering 305 appearances for the north London giants across all competitions.

Eriksen left Spurs in January 2020, signing for Italian giants Inter, but the Dane has struggled to live up to his billing in Serie A.

Inter are keen on parting ways with the midfielder in the ongoing window as he is not part of coach Antonio Conte’s plans and it has been claimed that Spurs are open to signing him on a loan deal this month.

And Eriksen’s representatives have made contact with Jose Mourinho’s’ outfit, along with other clubs, probing the chance of a potential return for him to England.

Mourinho worked with Eriksen during his final two months at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and is not completely sold on the idea of reuniting with him, although the player has many admirers at Tottenham keen on his return.

Inter are also demanding a loan fee from Spurs for Eriksen’s signature as they are not willing to let the player return to north London for free, having paid £20m just a year ago.

Spurs would also have to find more space in their squad for a non-locally trained player like Eriksen should they make a move for him.