Crystal Palace are considering a move for Mainz centre-forward Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has been linked with Leeds United, according to the Independent.

The 23-year-old striker has continued to be linked with a move away from Mainz on the back of his impressive performances in the German Bundesliga.

Premier League side Leeds have been credited with an interest in Mateta, while a host of French clubs have also been linked with the Mainz frontman.

Leeds’ league rivals Crystal Palace were said to have seen an offer for Mateta turned down by Mainz in the summer and could go back in for the player this month.

The Eagles are keen to bolster their attacking options during the ongoing transfer window and are considering a move for the centre-forward.

Christian Benteke, Michy Batshuayi and Jordan Ayew have scored only four goals across all competitions between them this season and Crystal Palace are looking for reinforcements in the striking department.

Roy Hodgson’s side have been assessing potential solutions to improve their attack and Mateta is high on the club’s list of options.

Mainz have not ruled out the possibility of selling Mateta this month but the German outfit would need a sizeable fee to sanction the sale of their star man.

Mateta has scored 10 goals from 17 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga side so far this season.