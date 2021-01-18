Serie A side Fiorentina are expected to make contact with Arsenal over a potential move for midfielder Lucas Torreira in the coming days, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Gunners star is currently plying his trade in Spain on loan under Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid, but has struggled to find regular game time since leaving the Emirates Stadium in the last transfer window.

It has been claimed that Arsenal are considering cutting his loan stint short and potentially sending him to another club for the remainder of the season.

The Rojiblancos’ league rivals Valencia, and multiple Serie A clubs in the likes of Torino, Lazio and Fiorentina, have all been keeping tabs on the player’s situation.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Fiorentina are expected to make contact with Arsenal over a potential move for Torreira in the coming days.

La Viola are currently 14th in Serie A and a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Napoli in their latest league outing further convinced Fiorentina’s hierarchy that they need to reinforce their squad soon.

Fiorentina coach Cesare Prandelli has had his eyes on Torreira in the current window and the Tuscany outfit are accelerating moves to potentially snap up the Arsenal loanee this month.

Torreira has only started two La Liga games for Atletico Madrid so far this season and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will find a new home for the midfielder this month should they choose to recall him.