Tottenham Hotspur teenager Harvey White is ready for League One action having worked with the Spurs senior squad, Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has insisted.

Portsmouth have announced the signing of 19-year-old midfielder White from Tottenham on loan until the end of the season.

The teenager made his senior debut for Spurs in their Europa League home game against Ludogorets and also started in their 5-0 FA Cup win over Marine.

White will now continue his development with Portsmouth and Pompey boss Jackett is confident that the midfielder is ready for action in League One.

The Welsh tactician also heaped praise on White for his passing skills and set-piece ability, while also hailing him as an excellent footballer.

“He’s a left-footed player and an excellent footballer“, Jackett told the club’s official site.

“He’s also a set-piece specialist, with a very good range of passing.

“After breaking through and working with the Tottenham first team over the past year, he’s now 100 per cent ready to feature in the EFL.”

Portsmouth currently sit third in League One and White will be looking to help them earn promotion while also gaining significant first team experience.