Celtic striker Vakoun Bayo has impressed Grenoble boss Philippe Hinschberger by scoring against his side twice for Toulouse, where he is on loan.

The Ivory Coast international started Toulouse’s Ligue 2 game against Grenoble on the bench, but scored and assisted a goal each to help the team win 2-0 after coming on in the second half.

The goal involvements on Saturday marked the Celtic loanee’s first contribution for Toulouse since August, when he scored a brace in their 5-3 defeat to Grenoble.

Bayo’s only goal contributions for Toulouse so far have come against Grenoble, whose coach Hinschberger has been impressed with the 24-year-old.

Speaking after the game, Hinschberger pointed out how Bayo has scored in both games against his side and explained that the Celtic loanee would bag goals if he played for Grenoble as well.

“It is a shame to concede from a set-piece and to Bayo, who scored two goals against us in the first leg too“, Hinschberger was quoted as saying by Les Violets.

“He’s a boy we should sign, I’m sure he would score goals for Grenoble too.“

Despite catching Hinschberger’s attention, Bayo has only scored three goals and provided one assist for Toulouse so far.

It remains to be seen if Grenoble might make a move for the Celtic man in the summer.