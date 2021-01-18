Rangers star Cedric Itten has hailed Gers team-mates Alfredo Morelos, Jermain Defoe and Kemar Roofe as top strikers and feels he can learn a lot from them.

Steven Gerrard bolstered his striking options with the additions of Itten and Roofe in the previous transfer window and now has four strikers to choose from for games.

The four strikers have been a key source of goals for the Gers this term, with Itten, Morelos, Defoe and Roofe netting 31 goals across all competitions between them.

Reflecting on his relationship with his fellow centre-forwards and his time working with them, Itten has hailed Morelos, Defoe and Roofe as top strikers.

The Switzerland international explained that the three of them have their own qualities and sees scope for him to learn a lot from each of them.

“[Defoe, Morelos and Roofe are] three top strikers with different qualities“, Itten told Rangers TV.

“I think I can learn really a lot of them because everybody has his own qualities.“

Itten also believes that he has already improved as a player after training with Morelos, Defoe and Roofe, as well as his other team-mates and coaching staff, despite only being at the club for half a season.

“Yes, for sure [I’m improving as a player working with them]“, he said.

“I think on the pitch and off the pitch as well because by training every day with all the team-mates, with the quality on the pitch, I’ve improved a lot.

“Off the pitch as well, by training with all the staff and the athletic coaches, I think I can improve a lot.“

Out of the 31 goals scored by Rangers’ frontmen, Itten has contributed five of them, while also providing the assist for two goals.