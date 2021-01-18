Inter are ready to play hardball with Tottenham Hotspur over Christian Eriksen due to Spurs refusing to lower their asking price for the midfielder last January.

Eriksen has struggled to find game time at the San Siro under coach Antonio Conte this season and is heavily linked with leaving Inter in the ongoing transfer window.

The Dane arrived at Inter in January 2020 from Tottenham and it has been claimed that the north London giants are open to taking their former player back on a loan deal.

Eriksen, who only has four Serie A starts to his name so far during the current campaign, is interested in returning to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Inter will only allow Eriksen to join Spurs for a loan fee, with the Premier League outfit also required to pay his full salary, €7.5m per year.

The Nerazzurri had a tough time negotiating for Eriksen’s signature with Spurs chief Daniel Levy, who refused to water down the player’s asking price during the 2020 winter transfer window.

And Inter’s hierarchy are determined to not let Eriksen return to the same club they paid €20m just a year ago on a free loan as a result.

Nonetheless Inter are keen on offloading the midfielder in the current window and they are open to letting him sign for any other potential suitors without a loan fee.