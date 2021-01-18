Leeds United have included a number of first team stars in their Under-23s’ game against Stoke City at Thorp Arch this afternoon.

Whites Under -23s boss Mark Jackson will be fielding a strong line-up against Stoke City in a Premier League 2 clash with five of Marcelo Bielsa’s senior players in the starting eleven.

First team stars Kalvin Phillips, Diego Llorente, Helder Costa, Tyler Roberts and Ian Poveda are all included in the starting eleven, while Greenwood, fresh off his senior debut in the FA Cup last week, will again try to provide the fireworks up front.

Phillips missed Leeds’ 1-0 loss against Brighton at the weekend due to suspension, and will look to clock up some game time with the Under-23s.

Llorente, who is increasingly adjusting to life in England following his move to Elland Road in the last transfer window, is returning to the pitch after spending time on the sidelines owing to niggling injury woes.

Leeds Under-23s will be eyeing extending their six-point lead at the top of the table with a win against the Potters with kick-off at 1pm today.

Leeds United Under-23 Team vs Stoke City

Caprile, Davis, Cresswell, Llorente, Jenkins, Phillips, Roberts, Costa, Poveda, Greenwood, Huggins

Substitutes: Van den Heuvel, Kenneh, Casey. McKinstry, Summerville