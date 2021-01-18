Paris Saint-Germain are set to make a fresh push this week to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Alli has been on the periphery of Jose Mourinho’s squad this season and has made just four appearances in the Premier League for the north London club.

The midfielder has been keen to move on from Tottenham as he wants to play regular football with a view to making the England squad for the summer’s European Championship.

PSG are interested in the player, but Tottenham are fearful of losing him and weakening their squad in a more compressed season.

The Parisians remain keen and it has been claimed that they will make a fresh effort to land the player this week.

Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival at PSG has further strengthened their interest in Alli as the former Spurs boss remains a fan of the player.

The midfielder is also keen on reuniting with his former manager, who played a key role in his development.

PSG are believed to be considering signing him on an initial loan deal but Tottenham are said to be only prepared to sell him for a substantial fee.

The French champions will make a renewed effort this week and it remains to be seen whether they can reach an agreement with Tottenham.