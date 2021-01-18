Liverpool have not yet made contact with Udinese over signing Rodrigo de Paul, according to CBS Sports.

The Argentine has caught the eye of several clubs with his performances on the pitch for Serie A side Udinese and their league rivals Inter, along with Liverpool and Leeds United, are admirers.

The Whites touched base with Udinese over a potential move for De Paul during the last transfer window and have continued to have the player on their radar.

Liverpool have been the Premier League club most strongly linked with De Paul this month.

However, Udinese have not received any enquiries from the Premier League champions over a potential move for the 26-year-old.

A €35m transfer fee has been mooted for De Paul, but Jurgen Klopp’s side are yet to make any concrete moves for him.

Both Liverpool and Leeds could however miss out on the Udinese man as Inter could snap up the player this month, provided they free up space in their squad by selling Christian Eriksen.

De Paul has been a fixture for Udinese, starting all 17 of their Serie A matches so far this season, chipping in with four goals and two assists.