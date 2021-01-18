Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has sent a message to outgoing star Mesut Ozil, bemoaning the fact that the team could not step up to help him when he needed them the most.

Ozil is set to end his association with Arsenal by moving to Fenerbahce and he will depart the Emirates Stadium having been frozen out by Mikel Arteta.

The German resisted efforts to impose a player salary cut at the club, after which the Gunners made a number of staff redundant despite stars taking a reduction in their wages.

Bro, you have been the most unselfish player on and off the pitch, I have ever shared the dressing room with. You will be always remembered as the #AssistKing. Unfortunately we as a team haven’t been able to assist you when you needed us the most. All the best ❤️ #SM20 pic.twitter.com/gEfl6AWzZj — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) January 18, 2021

He was then not registered in Arsenal’s Premier League squad and is now ending his time at the Emirates Stadium, not being called upon even though the side have struggled for consistency.

As he departs Mustafi has sent him a message, bemoaning that the Arsenal team did not help Ozil when he needed it the most.

Ozil will now try to get his career back on track in Turkey at Fenerbahce after a frustrating end to his Arsenal career.