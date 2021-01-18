Transfer speculation linking Tottenham Hotspur with a move for Beijing Guoan’s Kim Min-Jae in the ongoing transfer window is wide of the mark, according to football.london.

The highly rated centre-back, with his performance for Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan and for his national team South Korea, has drawn admiring glances from the Premier League, with Chelsea and Tottenham keeping tabs on him.

Spurs have been monitoring Kim’s situation at the Chinese outfit from the last transfer window onwards and it has been claimed that the north London giants are in touch over a swoop.

Tottenham could make additions during this month’s transfer window if they manage to trim players from their squad.

However, Spurs are not trying to bring in Kim during the current window.

Spurs could swoop for Kim next summer, but Bejing Guoan would then be in the middle of their season in China.

Kim shares a dressing room with Spurs star Heung-Min Son at international level and it remains to be seen whether the South Korean duo will share the pitch in north London.

Tottenham could have sounded out Son over Kim’s qualities.