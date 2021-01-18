Newcastle United talent Kelland Watts has admitted that his team-mates at Plymouth Argyle found it strange when he explained he cannot wait to play at the Stadium of Light against Sunderland.

The defender joined the Pilgrims on loan from Premier League outfit Newcastle in the last transfer window and has gone on to establish himself as a first-team regular at Home Park.

Watts is due to face Newcastle’s rivals Sunderland on Tuesday night when Plymouth make the trip north to the Stadium of Light.

The Magpies starlet cannot wait to play and beat Sunderland on their home turf and revealed his team-mates are surprised he is looking forward to the game so much.

“I was speaking to some of the lads and they found it weird when I was saying I can’t wait to play at the Stadium of Light”, Watts was quoted as saying by Plymouth Live.

“They thought I wouldn’t want to, but I want to play in those games and beat them on their turf.”

Watts will not be satisfied with taking on Sunderland for Plymouth though and is aiming to be able to take on the Black Cats with parent club Newcastle.

“Hopefully, one day, I can play in derby matches for Newcastle against Sunderland.

“But to play against them for Argyle, I can’t wait.

“I’m really looking forward to it.”

Plymouth head into the League One fixture against Sunderland on a run of three games unbeaten, but the Black Cats thrashed Accrington Stanley 3-0 in their last outing to send out a statement of intent.