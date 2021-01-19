Everton defender Michael Keane is of the view that it is testament to his team’s quality that they have been able to maintain a strong position in the league even in the absence of key men.

Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti has had to deal with injuries across all departments in the current season, forcing him to rely on others to step up and deliver.

And despite their injury woes, Everton have managed to churn out results in the league, with five wins in their last six league outings, racking up 32 points from 17 outings, just five points behind leaders Manchester United with a game in hand.

Keane is of the view that it is testament to the quality Everton have in their ranks that squad players have stepped up when called up on and helped the team maintain a strong position in the table.

Ancelotti has stressed that the Toffees are eyeing sealing a Champions League spot this season. and Keane believes his team are capable of reaching their aim, especially when he has quality team-mates, who despite not being in the starting eleven are capable of doing the job whenever they are needed.

“We definitely have to try to fight for the top four”, Keane told Everton TV.

“We 100 per cent want to be in Europe – we are nearly halfway through the season and close to a Champions League spot, even with a few injuries and setbacks, so that shows we’re capable of it.

“It shows the quality in the squad.

“The players who haven’t been playing regularly have been brilliant when they’ve come in.

“Their attitude in training is excellent, so they are ready when their chances come.

“We know if anyone is out someone can come in and do the job just as well, which is a massive quality to have.

“We have to take it game by game, try to continue being consistent, and see where it takes us.”

Everton are handed a break from Premier League duty this week and will host Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup on Sunday.