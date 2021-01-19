Millwall did identify Alex Mowatt as a target, but the midfielder is looking at other options, according to South London News.

It has been claimed that Millwall have gone in with an offer for Barnsley star Mowatt, who is out of contract at Oakwell at the end of the season.

However, suggestions of a swoop happening appear to be wide of the mark as although Millwall identified Mowatt as a potential signing, the player is pursuing other opportunities.

Mowatt could choose to stay at Barnsley this month and run down his contract at the Championship club.

The midfielder would then be available on a free transfer in the summer and would be able to demand lucrative wages from his next club.

Mowatt, 25, came through the academy at Leeds United before then switching to Barnsley to continue his career.

He has made 23 appearances in the Championship this season, scoring four times, with one of his goals coming in a 1-1 draw with Millwall.

Mowatt is just five appearances shy of hitting the 200-appearance mark in the Championship, despite still being in his mid-20s, and is an attractive target given his contractual situation.