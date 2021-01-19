Celtic loan star Vakoun Bayo has brushed off comments by Grenoble coach Philippe Hinschberger about wanting to sign him and pledged his loyalty to Toulouse, where he is currently plying his trade.

The striker is currently in the midst of a season-long loan at French Ligue 2 side Toulouse from Celtic as he bids to clock up regular game time and find his form away from Scotland.

He found the back of the net for Toulouse in a 2-0 win over Grenoble at the weekend and in the process caught the eye of Hinschberger again; Bayo scored a brace against Grenoble in August.

Hinschberger expressed his desire to sign Bayo post match, but the Celtic man is focused on Toulouse.

“I’m a Toulouse player!” Bayo said at his post match press conference when asked about Hinschberger’s comment.

The striker also expressed his delight at being able to get on the scoresheet.

“I am very happy to be able to help the team”, he said.

“Heading is one of my best qualities. When I head it, I know where the ball is going.”

Bayo will still have a further year on his contract at Celtic when he returns to Scotland in the summer, but it remains to be seen if the Bhoys plan to hand him chances to impress next term.