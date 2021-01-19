Former Manchester United goalkeeper coach Frans Hoek has stressed it is far too soon to pass judgement on Donny van de Beek.

The Red Devils swooped to sign the midfielder from Ajax during the last transfer window, but he has found securing playing time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be a tough ask, with fierce competition in midfield.

Van de Beek was an unused substitute during Manchester United’s 0-0 draw at Liverpool on Sunday and debate is raging over whether he will succeed at Old Trafford.

Hoek believes that the step up from the Eredivisie to the Premier League is a big one to make, with much higher intensity in England, and stressed it is too soon to judge Van de Beek.

“It is a big transition from the Eredivisie to the Premier League”, he said on Voetbal International’s online show.

“Not only in terms of the speed of play, but also the physical aspect.

“It is like Ajax-Feyenoord every week in England, while you also have to win every match at United.

“But it is not as easy there as in some matches in the Netherlands.

“I think we can only actually judge Van de Beek when a year has gone by.”

Van de Beek, who is due to turn 24 years old in April, has clocked just 249 minutes of action in the Premier League for Manchester United so far this season.