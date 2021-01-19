Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson is happy to make the move to Aston Villa, as the Premier League side close in on his signature.

The 26-year-old is the subject of serious interest from Aston Villa, who have opened talks with Marseille in a bid to take the midfielder to England.

Sanson is aware of Aston Villa’s interest and, according to French TV programme Telefoot, the midfielder is happy to move to Villa Park.

Marseille are looking to sell Sanson as they seek to bring in funds to make additions of their own this month.

It is claimed that the Ligue 1 giants are looking for around £15m to let the 26-year-old midfielder depart.

The Lions are accelerating their swoop for the player and are hoping to secure the Marseille man’s signature soon.

Sanson has played a part in eleven of Marseille’s 18 Ligue 1 games so far this season, chipping in with two goals and three assists.

The Frenchman’s also started for Les Phoceens in their 2-1 loss to Nimes in the French top flight at the weekend, but could find himself playing football in England soon, should Aston Villa succeed in him snapping him up.