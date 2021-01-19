Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been impressed with Amad Diallo in training and feels it will not take long before he makes a matchday squad.

The 18-year-old winger recently joined Premier League giants Manchester United from Serie A outfit Atalanta on a deal worth up to £37m.

The Italians were keen to re-sign Diallo on loan and retain his services until the end of the season, but the Red Devils wanted to assess the player this season.

Diallo has been training with the Manchester United senior squad this month and Solskjaer has been impressed with what he has seen from the youngster so far.

Delighted with the teenager, the Norwegian explained that he is making a difference in training and believes it will not take long before he earns his way into a matchday squad.

“He’s enjoyed training, makes a difference in training, which is quite remarkable at his age“, Solskjaer told a press conference.

“Some adjustment to settle into the hustle and bustle or the physical part of the Premier League, but I can’t see it being too long until he’s in the squad.“

Having linked up with Manchester United’s squad this month, Diallo will be eager to make his senior debut for the club soon.