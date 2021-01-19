Former Bundesliga coach Christoph Daum has cast doubt on the attitude of Bayern Munich attacker Joshua Zirkzee, who is wanted by Everton.

Zirkzee has found first team minutes hard to come by at Bayern Munich so far this season and has seen the majority of his game time come with Bayern Munich II in the 3. Liga.

He is ready to move to Everton and the Premier League side are in talks with Bayern Munich to push a deal, likely to be an initial loan, over the line.

Daum has no issue with Bayern Munich moving the young Dutchman on and revealed that he has heard that Zirkzee’s attitude is not what is considered the right standard at the Bavarians.

“What I have noticed from people at Bayern who are watching him closely is: it [what he is doing] is not enough”, Daum said on Sky Deutschland’s Sky 90 programme.

“What I hear is that the performance and attitude are not Bayern-like.”

A move to Everton could hand Zirkzee a fresh start and the Dutchman would be hopeful of enjoying more first team game time than he has had at Bayern Munich.

The former Feyenoord youngster has turned out in three Bundesliga games this term, being handed 91 minutes on the pitch during which to make an impression.