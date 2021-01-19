Tottenham Hotspur have received an offer from Turkish top flight outfit Trabzonspor for out-of-favour defender Danny Rose.

Rose is the north London side’s longest serving player at the moment, but his contract with the club runs out at the end of the season.

The left-back has no place in Jose Mourinho’s plans for the season and beyond, and has been plying his trade for Tottenham’s Under-23s team this term.

Although Turkish outfit Trabzonspor have been linked with Rose, there have been suggestions that Spurs could buy the player out of his contract this month.

However, the Black Sea Storm could save Tottenham money by taking the full-back to Trabzon during the transfer window.

According to Turkish broadcaster A Spor, Abdullah Avci’s side have made an offer to both Tottenham and Rose as they look to bolster their defence before the window slams shut.

It remains to be seen if Trabzonspor’s bid is enough to convince Spurs to sell Rose and for the player to move to Turkey.

If the transfer is to go through, it would see the left-back put an end to his 14-year association with Spurs, who he joined from Leeds United in 2007.