Liverpool striker Divock Origi is amongst a list of three options put together by German side RB Leipzig as they look to sign a hitman on loan this month.

The Belgium international has been linked with a move away from Anfield during the ongoing transfer window, having struggled to find playing time this season.

Italian Serie A giants Inter were credited with an interest in Origi earlier this month, while Wolves were also briefly linked with the striker.

However, Liverpool are yet to receive a formal offer for the 25-year-old, despite claims of clubs being interested in acquiring his services.

Now a new club have entered the mix for Origi, with German Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig interested in taking the player on a temporary deal.

According to German magazine Sport Bild, the Liverpool striker is among the three players Julian Nagelsmann’s side are considering signing on a loan deal during the current window.

RB Leipzig are keen to bolster their attacking options for the second half of the season and have drawn up a list of candidates who they could sign on loan.

Along with Origi, Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho and Nice star Kasper Dolberg are also being considered by the German top flight outfit.

All three of them are thought to be available in the transfer market.