Fixture: Fulham vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Manchester United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League this evening.

The Red Devils were overtaken at the top of the league by Leicester City on Tuesday night, but can reclaim top spot by putting Fulham to the sword in the capital.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw his side play out a 0-0 draw at Liverpool at the weekend and will be keen for his men to return to winning ways; the Red Devils won 3-0 on their last visit to Craven Cottage.

Solskjaer continues to be without Phil Jones and Brandon Williams.

Manchester United have David de Gea in goal, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luka Shaw operate as full-backs. Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly are the centre-back pairing.

In midfield, Solskjaer selects Fred and Paul Pogba, while Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani support Anthony Martial.

Solskjaer has options on the bench to make changes if needed, including Marcus Rashford and Daniel James.

Manchester United Team vs Fulham

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Bailly, Shaw, Greenwood, Fred, Pogba, Fernandes, Cavani, Martial

Substitutes: Henderson, Telles, Tuanzebe, James, Mata, Matic, McTominay, Van de Beek, Rashford