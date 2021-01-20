Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan still believes Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will achieve greater things in management than his Manchester United counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer’s Manchester United have been proving many people wrong by firmly being in the title race and the Norwegian has silenced his critics in recent weeks.

Chelsea’s season has gone towards the other direction in the last few weeks and two wins in their last eight league games have seen them drop down to eighth in the Premier League standings.

Lampard has been getting criticism for Chelsea’s lacklustre performances and there are many who feel that he could be sacked if results do not improve soon.

But Jordan is still backing the Chelsea boss to have a greater managerial career than Manchester United boss Solskjaer.

He stressed that he still feels Lampard has the ability and the tools to become a top-class manager, while Solskjaer will never be good enough to be in the elite level of managerial names.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “I have a belief, whether it is ill-founded or out of place, that Frank Lampard will achieve things and I don’t have the belief that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will.

“The comparing and contrasting is irrelevant because I don’t believe that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will reach the standards that I think Frank Lampard will.”

He continued: “I don’t believe Solskjaer will bridge the gap at any point and I believe there is a distinct possibility that Frank Lampard will.

“Whether that means that Roman Abramovich will give him the time to do it that is a different discussion.”

The former Crystal Palace owner added: “The reasons why I attach a different level of rhetoric to Lampard than I do to Solskjaer is that my belief is that Lampard has the capability to be an elite manager.

“And I don’t believe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does.”

Chelsea are due to play host to Manchester United at the end of February and it remains to be seen if Lampard is still in charge of the Blues when the game arrives.