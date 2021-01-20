Newcastle United star Ciaran Clark has revealed that the real aim for him was to get back playing and now that it has been complemented with a new contract he can go on and concentrate on the job in hand.

Ending all the uncertainty over his future, the 31-year-old extended his stay at St. James’ Park by two more years on Wednesday.

The defender broke his ankle in February and could only return to action in November last year, after almost a nine-month break.

He has since gone on to make himself an integral member of Steve Bruce’s side, featuring at the heart of defence in ten league games, and has now been rewarded for his contribution with a new contract.

Clark insists that the real focus for him has been on trying to play games and with that happening, he is now delighted that his hard work has been recognised by the new contract.

“My contract was ending in the summer; for me, I was trying to stay more focused on the games, getting back involved this season and trying to play games”, Clark told his club’s official site.

“I’ve managed to do that over the last few weeks.

“To be back playing was the real aim for me, then the contract has followed, so I’m delighted to concentrate now on the next couple of years.”

Since his debut for his country back in 2011, the defender has featured in 34 games for the Republic of Ireland.