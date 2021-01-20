Former Manchester United star Andy Ritchie believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should take a chance with Amad Diallo and throw him into the mix if he has been impressing in training.

Manchester United have invested heavily in the 18-year-old, who only played a handful of minutes for Atalanta before moving to England this month.

Diallo has been training with the Manchester United first-team squad and Solskjaer has revealed that the teenage winger has not looked out of place amongst the more seasoned professionals.

Ritchie believes if the youngster has impressed in training and caught the eye of the Manchester United first-team players, there is no harm in giving him a go in the coming games.

He does not feel Diallo will play a big game any time soon, but he believes Solskjaer could hand him small cameos here and there in order to integrate him into the scheme of things.

Ritchie said on MUTV: “I know he is young, only 18, but if he is impressing in training, doing what the manager says, he is integrated into the group well and they have taken to him, if he shows that promise why not give him a go?

“I am not sure he will be chucked in straight into big games, but he will be integrated and brought in for maybe ten minutes here and 20 minutes there.

“It is great that he has started well at least since coming into the building and that’s what you want to look at straightaway, how he is doing in training?

“By all accounts, it looks as though he is doing well.”

Manchester United have paid €25m to Atalanta for Diallo and the Italian club could be due another €15m in performance-based add-ons.