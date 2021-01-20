Former Bundesliga star Jan Aage Fjortoft has claimed that Chelsea view Thomas Tuchel as the best man to bring in if they have to replace Frank Lampard in the middle of the season.

The questions over Lampard’s future intensified on Tuesday night after Chelsea lost 2-0 at Leicester and continued their horror run of form in recent weeks.

Chelsea have won just two of their last eight Premier League games and have dropped down to eighth in the league table with all the early season positivity disappearing in the matter of a month.

The Blues are believed to be looking around for a potential new manager and former Paris Saint-Germain boss Tuchel has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Fjortoft insisted that Chelsea have not made any definitive call on whether to sack Lampard, but claimed that talks have taken place between agents and the club, and they view Tuchel as the man who is best placed to come in to replace the manager in the middle of the season.

The former striker took to Twitter and wrote: “Agents and Chelsea – representatives have been talking about bringing Tuchel in.

“I understand no decision has been made in terms of Lampard yet, but if he goes Tuchel is seen as the best replacement In the middle of the season.”

Chelsea have reportedly prepared a four-man shortlist of managers who could be brought in to replace Lampard.