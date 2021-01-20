Former Leeds United defender Dominic Matteo has insisted that the Whites cannot feel sorry for upcoming Premier League opponents Newcastle United as they need to steady their own ship.

Leeds are set to travel to St. James’ Park on Tuesday to lock horns with Newcastle in the top flight and both teams are coming into the game amidst a poor run of results.

Marcelo Bielsa’s team have lost both of their last two games in the top flight while Steve Bruce’s men have only two wins their last ten league outings, having lost the last three on the trot.

However, former Leeds star Matteo insists the Whites should only be focused on piling on misery on the Tyneside giants as they are in need of steadying their own ship as they look to bounce back with a win.

Matteo acknowledged how Newcastle are similar to Leeds in having a huge fan base, but stressed the visitors will need to take care of business and get their season back on track by ensuring they do not leave St James’ Park empty-handed.

“Newcastle are up next and they’re having a tough time”, Matteo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“Knowing Steve Bruce, a little bit, I hope he gets through it.

“They’re a huge club with a big fanbase – Leeds and Newcastle are a bit similar in that respect, big fanbases that are a bit bonkers.

“They’re going to struggle without the fans in.

“Newcastle is one of the best games for atmosphere and it’s impossible to replicate that.

“Leeds can’t feel sorry for anyone and need to steady their own ship a little bit so they’ll be out to make things worse for Bruce and his team.”

Leeds will be boosted with the return of Kalvin Phillips in to the first team fold following serving his suspension, while Bielsa could also turn to recognised centre-back Diego Llorente, who clocked up minutes with the Under-23s on Monday following an injury layoff.