Manchester United are open to loan offers for 19-year-old winger Facundo Pellistri in the ongoing transfer window, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Premier League giants snapped up the young winger from Uruguayan outfit Penarol on the final day of the transfer window last summer as part of their plans to bring in young talent.

Pellistri has trained with the first team this season but the club have introduced him to English football through their Under-23 side.

The teenager has impressed and has scored three times in eight appearances for Manchester United Under-23s.

But the club want to him to feature in senior football and are interested in listening to loan offers for him this month.

For the moment, he is unlikely to make into Manchester United’s first-team squad and the club are keen to loan him out.

The Premier League giants are opening to suitable loan offers for Pellistri from clubs where he would enjoy regular first-team action in the latter half of the season.

Pellistri has been impressing with the reserve team but Manchester United are keen to see him play senior football soon.