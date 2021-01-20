Mainz striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has arrived in London to put the finishing touches to his move to Crystal Palace.

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson has zeroed in on Mateta to add extra firepower to his options at Selhurst Park and the club are closing in on his signature.

Mateta has now arrived in England by private jet and is set to undergo his medical checks with the Premier League club later today.

Jean-Philippe Mateta est arrivé hier soir à l’Aéroport Biggin Hill au sud-est de Londres. Visite médicale aujourd’hui. Tout compris, Le prêt de 18 mois et l’option d’achat presque obligatoire devrait atteindre 18 millions d’euros #Mercato #RMCLive https://t.co/puvB09zBaH pic.twitter.com/jC7Li24sWY — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) January 20, 2021

If he comes through the medical without an issue, Crystal Palace will finalise an 18-month loan for Mateta, with an obligation to buy providing certain conditions are met.

The striker had also been linked with Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United, but Crystal Palace have moved quickly to put a deal in place.

Mateta has scored seven times in 15 Bundesliga games for Mainz so far this season, along with striking another three times in the German Cup.

A former France Under-21 international, Mateta has also had spells at Lyon, Chateauroux and Le Havre.

He will hope to now hit the ground running in the Premier League with Crystal Palace.