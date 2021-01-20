Sunderland are amongst the clubs who are interested in snapping up Wimbledon left-back Paul Osew on loan, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 20-year-old left-back has been on the periphery of the Wimbledon squad this season and has made three appearances in the EFL Trophy.

Wimbledon are believed to be prepared to loan him out for the rest of the campaign and several clubs in the lower leagues are interested in him.

It has been claimed that Sunderland are amongst the clubs who have been tracking Osew with a view to signing him.

The Black Cats are interested in securing a deal to sign him on loan for the rest of the season this month.

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson wants options in the full-back positions and the 20-year-old has emerged as a target.

But they are likely to face competition from several clubs, such as Wycombe Wanderers and Salford City, for Osew.

The 20-year-old is a product of the Wimbledon academy and has 18 League One appearances under his belt.