Tottenham Hotspur winger Anthony Georgiou is expected to seal a permanent exit from the club this week, according to football.london.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at Tottenham but has failed to impact the first team and has had loan stints at Levante B, Bolton Wanderers and Ipswich Town.

With little prospect of breaking through under Jose Mourinho, Georgiou is poised to end his Spurs adventure permanently.

The winger is set to finalise a move to Cypriot side AEL Limassol as he looks to kick on with his career.

The Tottenham starlet is now into the final six months of his contract at the club and is leaving before it expires.

Georgiou was born in England, but is of Greek Cypriot descent and has been capped by Cyprus at senior international level.

He will now play in the Cypriot top flight for AEL Limassol, who currently sit fourth in the league standings.

AEL Limassol are next in action on Friday against Doxa Katokopia and it remains to be seen if Georgiou will have completed his move before the game.