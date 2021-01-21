Barnsley have put in a substantial bid for Wigan striker Kyle Joseph, who has attracted interest from Rangers and Tottenham Hotspur, according to the BBC.

The 19-year-old striker has been linked with a move away from Wigan amidst the club’s financial troubles and several teams are chasing the youngster.

Rangers are one of the clubs who are considering taking him north of the border and he has also been on the radar of Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham.

Joseph has also been attracting interest from several clubs in the Championship and Barnsley are serious about snaring the youngster from Wigan.

And it has been claimed that they have lodged a substantial bid with Wigan to sign the teenage forward.

Wigan are aware that they could be losing another one of their talented young academy products in Joseph but they want good money from his departure.

They reportedly want a fee of £1m, the price Leeds United forked out to sign Joe Gelhardt from the Latics in the summer.

It is unclear whether Barnsley’s offer is close to the figure Wigan want from the youngster’s sale.

Barnsley are also considering other options in the market in their pursuit of bringing in a striker.