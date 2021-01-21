Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori could fly out to Italy today as AC Milan close in on a move to sign the centre-back this month.

Tomori is down the pecking order of defenders at Chelsea this season and has been pushing for a move away from the club in the ongoing transfer window.

A loan move to another Premier League club was expected to happen, but it seems the defender is now preparing to pack his bag and move to Italy.

AC Milan are in talks with Chelsea over signing Tomori on loan with an option to buy and it has been claimed that a deal could be nearing completion.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Tomori could fly out to Italy as early as today and be in Milan in the evening.

If the negotiations between the two clubs go according to plan, the defender could undergo a medical with the Rossoneri tomorrow morning.

The two clubs are working out an agreement that would see AC Milan pay a €1m loan fee to Chelsea for Tomori’s move.

They are still finalising the details of the agreement on the option to buy and it could be set at a figure of between €20m and €29m.

Frank Lampard recently claimed that Tomori has a long term future at Chelsea but if the deal goes through and it works out for the defender in Italy, AC Milan could sign him on a permanent deal in the summer.