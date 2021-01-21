Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has revealed his club received an enquiry from a foreign side for midfielder Manuel Locatelli, but insists he will stay until the end of the season at least, amidst interest from Manchester City.

The 23-year-old has caught the eye of several clubs across Europe, having impressed in his 16 Serie A appearances for Sassuolo so far this season.

The player’s agent Stefano Castelnuovo has claimed that Premier League giants Manchester City have been keeping tabs on the midfielder, while Italian heavyweights Juventus and AC Milan have also registered their interest in him.

Sassuolo chief Carnevali, who believes Locatelli is ready to step up to play for a big club, revealed that earlier this week his team received an enquiry from a foreign outfit over the midfielder’s situation at the Mapei Stadium.

However, Carnevali stressed any decisions regarding the player’s future will only be taken in the summer and for the moment he will remain at Sassuolo.

“For the moment Locatelli is here with us, then at the end of the season we will make the right assessments”, Carnevali told Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.

“Today Locatelli is ready for the big clubs, I do not hide the fact that just two days ago we had an important request from a foreign club.

“He is a player we have always believed in; he was the most important investment of the club.

“The credit goes to everyone, from the player to the coach.”

Locatelli has two seasons left on his current deal at Sassuolo with his contract set to end in the summer of 2023.