Leeds United hitman Patrick Bamford believes that training with John Terry at Chelsea toughened up a number of young players, but admits he never faced off against the Blues legend.

The Whites star was on the books at Stamford Bridge from 2012 to 2017 and had the chance to see Terry operate at close quarters; Terry departed Chelsea in 2017.

Even though Bamford did not break through into the Chelsea senior squad, he still feels the impact his time spent at the capital club had on his career was significant.

The 27-year-old admits that Terry was nice in person and always made sure to make the youngsters at the club feel welcome.

“Yes [Terry was at Chelsea when I was there], I have got to be honest he was really nice”, Bamford said on the Official Leeds United Podcast.

“He was a good captain, put a lot of time aside for the young lads, made you feel welcome and stuff.

“So, he is a good guy.”

Despite being on the books at Chelsea while Terry was, Bamford insists he never went up against the Blues legend, but knows that he toughened up younger players by not going easy on them.

“I am going to be honest, I have never played against him.

“In training he was one who was not scared to, like even if you were young, he would go down the back of your heels and stuff.

“So, I think he was good for youngsters, toughened you up and got you ready, but I have not played against him in a match.”

Terry made over 700 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions and is currently the assistant to Dean Smith at Aston Villa.