Liverpool and Manchester United tracked youngster Jamal Musiala is keen to continue at Bayern Munich and is feeling relaxed about his situation at the club despite a dispute over agreeing on a new deal with the German champions.

Musiala moved to Bayern Munich from the Chelsea academy in 2019 and has made significant progress in Germany over the last couple of years.

He became the youngest Bayern Munich player to score in the Bundesliga earlier in the season and has made 12 appearances in the league for the Bavarians in the ongoing campaign.

The 17-year-old has 18 months left on his contract with Bayern Munich and talks over a new deal have not progressed as well as either party would have hoped.

Bayern Munich do not want to meet the youngster’s wage demands, but according to German broadcaster Sport1, Musiala is relaxed about the situation at the Allianz Arena.

He is happy at Bayern Munich and wants to extend his contract with the German champions, despite interest from the Premier League.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly keeping tabs on the youngster with a view to snaring him away from the Bavarians.

But Musiala wants to continue at Bayern Munich and is expected to sign a new deal with the club.

The German champions want an agreement in place before the youngster’s 18th birthday next month.