Marseille want Aston Villa to significantly improve on their initial bid for Morgan Sanson before they agree to let the midfielder leave this month.

The 26-year-old midfielder is one of Aston Villa’s top targets for the ongoing transfer window and the club are keen to take him to the Midlands in the final two weeks of the transfer window.

But the negotiations have not been smooth and Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas revealed on Wednesday that his club have rejected an offer from the Villans.

The Marseille coach claimed that the offer was nowhere near good enough for Sanson and it has been claimed that Marseille want extra cash.

According to French daily La Provence, the initial bid from Aston Villa for Sanson was around €13m and another €3m in add-ons, which was deemed not good enough by Marseille.

Aston Villa want the midfielder in the building this month, but it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to offer more money for Sanson.

Marseille are prepared to let the player go in the ongoing window, but they want an offer of around €18m, not including bonuses, before ratifying his sale.

Sanson has 18 months left on his Marseille contract and he is ready to move on from the French giants this month.

But for the moment, the two clubs are some way away from working out an agreement for the 26-year-old.