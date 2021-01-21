Crystal Palace new boy Jean-Philippe Mateta has revealed that playing in the Premier League was his dream during his childhood and stressed he is pumped up to show the Eagles faithful what he can do.

The 23-year-old has put pen to paper on an 18-month loan stint at Selhurst Park, moving to the English capital from Bundesliga side Mainz.

Mateta, who has scored 10 goals in 17 appearances for the German club this season across all competitions, will now link up with Roy Hodgson and provide additional firepower to the Crystal Palace attack.

The Eagles new boy expressed his delight in joining the English top flight outfit and revealed playing in the Premier League was his dream while growing up.

Mateta is hungry to kick in to gear and start his training at his new home, as he is determined to show Crystal Palace faithful what he is capable of doing on the pitch.

“I’m very happy to come to Crystal Palace and I look forward to training”, Mateta told Crystal Palace’s official site.

“Playing in the Premier League was my dream when I was a child.

“Now I can play, I will show the fans of Crystal Palace what I can do.”

Having sealed a dream move to the Premier League, Mateta will now look to kick on in Crystal Palace colours and provide the fireworks up front for Hodgson’s side.