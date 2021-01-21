Fixture: Liverpool vs Burnley

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool have confirmed their team and substitutes to welcome Burnley to Anfield for a Premier League this evening as they bid to return to winning ways.

The champions were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Manchester United at the weekend and have slipped down to fourth in the league standings, six points behind the Red Devils.

They can close that gap by winning tonight and will start as favourites to do so against Sean Dyche’s side, who sit fourth bottom in the table, but have made a number of changes, with only one of their famous attacking trio starting.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has Alisson in goal for tonight’s game, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson provide the full-back duo.

Midfielder Fabinho slots into central defence alongside the returning Joel Matip, while Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain play in midfield.

Up top, Klopp looks to Xherdan Shaqiri, Sadio Mane and Divock Origi to provide the cutting edge.

Klopp has options on the bench if needed, including Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. Skipper Jordan Henderson is not in the matchday squad due to a groin issue.

Liverpool Team vs Burnley

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Mane, Origi

Substitutes: Kelleher, Milner, Firmino, Salah, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, Phillips, N Williams